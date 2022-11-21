Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,558.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 292,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,547 shares of company stock worth $826,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Yelp by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,056 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 123,355 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP opened at $29.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

