Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for NCR in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NCR. Stephens dropped their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NCR opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. NCR has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NCR in the second quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 61.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

