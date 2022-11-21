Zacks Research Comments on Humana Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.
Humana Stock Up 1.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Humana
In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
