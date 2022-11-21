Zacks Research Comments on Humana Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Humana Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

HUM stock opened at $529.90 on Monday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after purchasing an additional 568,112 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

