Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DISH Network in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for DISH Network’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after buying an additional 1,380,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DISH Network by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DISH Network by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

