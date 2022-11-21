Zacks Research Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($5.84) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $113.92 on Monday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Etsy by 13.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

