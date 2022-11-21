Zacks Research Weighs in on LHC Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year. The consensus estimate for LHC Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LHC Group

Shares of LHCG opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in LHC Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

