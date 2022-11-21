Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 51.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 125.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 24.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 108.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 156,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 81,554 shares in the last quarter.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ZLAB opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $85.82.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

