Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,863.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

