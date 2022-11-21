Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

