ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after acquiring an additional 368,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.