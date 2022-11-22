10,113 Shares in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth $170,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MBI stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $642.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.23. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.90.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

