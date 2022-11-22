10,336 Shares in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

LSPD stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lightspeed Commerce

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.