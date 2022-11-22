10,834 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,976 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 711,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 462,598 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 374,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 136,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 337,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the period.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.