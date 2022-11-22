10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,224 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of 10x Genomics worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $244,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

