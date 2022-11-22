13,918 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VET. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 67,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 887,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.37.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on VET. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

