14,788 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

