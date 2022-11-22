1,959 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,868,000 after acquiring an additional 178,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,090,000 after acquiring an additional 349,859 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Waste Connections by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after acquiring an additional 321,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 6.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,262,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,687,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Connections Stock Performance

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WCN opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.22. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

