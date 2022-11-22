2,300 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.