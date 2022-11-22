2,310 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after buying an additional 511,673 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,326,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,458,000 after buying an additional 116,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,189,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,705,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after buying an additional 343,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR stock opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

