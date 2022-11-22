2,401 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after buying an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.03. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.