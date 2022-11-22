24,572 Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 81,020 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISEE opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.08.

ISEE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

