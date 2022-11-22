2,459 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 97.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

NYSE:BMO opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

