30,701 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 54.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 835,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 140,724 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,552,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.98. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $91,082.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,426. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

