5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.42.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Trading Up 2.5 %

VNP stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$257.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.68.

Insider Activity

About 5N Plus

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 60,700 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$151,628.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,378,194.

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.