8,365 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5,133.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 108.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 287,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Shares of ALLY opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

