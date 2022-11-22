Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) & Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) and Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Abcam and Luxfer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A Luxfer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Luxfer has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.38%. Given Luxfer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luxfer is more favorable than Abcam.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $336.37 million 11.83 N/A N/A N/A Luxfer $374.10 million 1.11 $29.90 million $0.90 16.96

This table compares Abcam and Luxfer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Luxfer has higher revenue and earnings than Abcam.

Dividends

Abcam pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Luxfer pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Luxfer pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luxfer has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Luxfer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Abcam has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luxfer has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Luxfer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Luxfer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Abcam and Luxfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Luxfer 6.04% 16.99% 8.82%

Summary

Luxfer beats Abcam on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. The company also offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc has partnership with Cancer Research UK for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium and zirconium. It provides magnesium alloys for use in variety of industries; magnesium powders for use in countermeasure flares, as well as heater meals; photoengraving plates for graphic arts; and zirconium-based materials and oxides used as catalysts and in the manufacture of advanced ceramics, fiber-optic fuel cells, and other performance products. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets specialized products using carbon composites and aluminum, including pressurized cylinders for use in various applications comprising self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) for firefighters, containment of oxygen, and other medical gases for healthcare, alternative fuel vehicles, and general industrial. Luxfer Holdings PLC has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

