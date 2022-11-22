Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 10,100 shares changing hands.
Aberdeen International Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
