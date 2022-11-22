abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.20

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and traded as high as $9.80. abrdn shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 3,271 shares trading hands.
abrdn Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
