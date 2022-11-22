Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACXIF. Barclays increased their price target on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acciona from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Acciona from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acciona has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Acciona Price Performance

ACXIF opened at $180.00 on Monday. Acciona has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $216.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.76.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

