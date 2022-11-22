Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target Cut to €38.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from €43.20 ($44.08) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Acciona from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Acciona from €185.00 ($188.78) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Acciona from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $180.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.76. Acciona has a twelve month low of $154.24 and a twelve month high of $216.65.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.