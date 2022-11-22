Accrol Group’s (ACRL) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Accrol Group Price Performance

LON ACRL opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.33) on Monday. Accrol Group has a one year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 38.27 ($0.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.72. The company has a market capitalization of £87.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

