Accrol Group’s (ACRL) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Accrol Group Price Performance
LON ACRL opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.33) on Monday. Accrol Group has a one year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 38.27 ($0.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.72. The company has a market capitalization of £87.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About Accrol Group
