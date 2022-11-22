Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.11. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 78,925 shares traded.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

