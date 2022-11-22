Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYI opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

