Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,154 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.21% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 108,686 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $279,719. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

