Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

