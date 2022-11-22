adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €137.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($139.80) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($84.69) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, November 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

ADS stock opened at €124.30 ($126.84) on Monday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The business’s 50-day moving average is €120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €151.92.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.