Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $391,174,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $232,367,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 973,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,693,000 after acquiring an additional 66,428 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.9 %

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.