AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in AECOM by 23.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after buying an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 17.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after buying an additional 231,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,619,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACM opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

