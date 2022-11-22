Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.21

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $3.06. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 172,500 shares trading hands.
Aerogrow International Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.46.
About Aerogrow International
AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.
