AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.