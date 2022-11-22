Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$63.69 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$84.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$29.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

