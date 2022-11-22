Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of AIR opened at €114.18 ($116.51) on Monday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.89.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

