AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.82

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.82 and traded as low as C$1.64. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 66,400 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKT.A. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$68.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.82.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

