Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.23.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI opened at C$12.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.93. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 151.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$166,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$273,337.68. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at C$451,989.72. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$166,603.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at C$273,337.68. Insiders have sold a total of 337,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,456 in the last ninety days.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.