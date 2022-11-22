Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ASTL opened at C$8.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$8.49 and a twelve month high of C$15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$910.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.