Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

