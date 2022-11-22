Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$61.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$63.48. The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

