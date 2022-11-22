Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

