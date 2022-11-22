Alliance Global Partners Cuts Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Price Target to $4.00

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

