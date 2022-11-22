Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €271.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

Allianz stock opened at €203.50 ($207.65) on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €181.21.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.