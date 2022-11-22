Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €271.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Allianz Stock Performance
Allianz stock opened at €203.50 ($207.65) on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €181.21.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
